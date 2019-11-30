Photos: Blizzard conditions, big Lake Superior waves in Duluth

MinnesotaPhotos: Blizzard conditions, big Lake Superior waves in DuluthDerek MontgomeryNovember 30, 2019 7:09 p.m.Share storyTwitterFacebookEmily Hindal of Burnsville, Minn., runs back to her car after getting drenched by a large wave just seconds after getting into position for a picture Saturday near the shoreline of Lake Superior in Duluth's Canal Park. A large winter storm brought blizzard conditions to Duluth and northern Minnesota and was forecast to drop over a foot of snow across large swaths of the state of Minnesota.Derek Montgomery for MPR NewsBlizzard conditions and big Lake Superior waves pummeled Duluth on Saturday, as the city saw some of the worst of a winter storm affecting the Upper Midwest.Winter storm wallops DuluthFullscreen SlidePrevious Slide11 of 11Derek Montgomery for MPR NewsThe Duluth North Pier Light stands tall amid building waves and strong winds on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Duluth. In the background is the 655-foot saltie Maria G.1 of 11Derek Montgomery for MPR NewsPedestrians make their way through driving snow and strong winds on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 during blizzard conditions in Duluth.2 of 11Derek Montgomery for MPR NewsA snowplow clears a portion of East Superior Street on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in downtown Duluth.Next SlideA winter storm is bringing blizzard conditions and lakeshore flooding to Duluth. Here's a view from along the lakeshore in Canal Park on Saturday afternoon.Video by Derek Montgomery for MPR News pic.twitter.com/gqsdpkz4FN— MPR News (@MPRnews) November 30, 2019