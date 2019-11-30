Give Now
Photos: Blizzard conditions, big Lake Superior waves in Duluth

Derek Montgomery

Blizzard conditions and big Lake Superior waves in Duluth
Emily Hindal of Burnsville, Minn., runs back to her car after getting drenched by a large wave just seconds after getting into position for a picture Saturday near the shoreline of Lake Superior in Duluth's Canal Park. A large winter storm brought blizzard conditions to Duluth and northern Minnesota and was forecast to drop over a foot of snow across large swaths of the state of Minnesota.
Derek Montgomery for MPR News

Blizzard conditions and big Lake Superior waves pummeled Duluth on Saturday, as the city saw some of the worst of a winter storm affecting the Upper Midwest.

Winter storm wallops Duluth
