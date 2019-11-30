Snow, sleet, rain, wind - and thunder? Winter storm continues to move across Minnesota

Workers remove freshly fallen snow from the seats at TCF Bank Stadium prior to a college football game between the Minnesota Gophers and Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday.

Rounds of snow, sleet and rain — accompanied by gusty winds and perhaps some thunder — will continue across Minnesota from Saturday through Sunday morning as a prolonged winter storm moves across the region.

Most of northern and central Minnesota will see all snow; mixed precipitation will fall in the south, with the Twin Cities along or near the dividing line.

Duluth appears in line to see the worst of the storm, with blizzard and lakeshore flood warnings in effect. City officials have issued a no-travel advisory for Duluth starting at noon Saturday.

"Travel conditions will become dangerous, if not impossible," city officials reported Saturday morning. "The public is asked to shelter in place throughout the storm, if possible. Fewer drivers on the road prevents accidents, injuries, and allows public safety officers to respond to emergencies, in addition to keeping plows moving.

The city is monitoring Canal Park for possible flooding from big Lake Superior waves. And the National Weather Service said snowfall in the city could be well over a foot.

"Please be patient with plow drivers as this is expected to be a historic storm," the city reported. "Plowing could take longer, from the amount of snow projected to fall."

Outside of Duluth, winter storm warnings are in effect for most of the rest of northern and central Minnesota through Sunday morning. Those areas may see additional snowfall of 8 to 14 inches.

The Twin Cities is expected to see additional snowfall of 4 to 9 inches — highest in the north metro, lowest in the south — as some sleet and rain mix in with the snow during the day Saturday. Some thunder and lightning also is possible. The precipitation is forecast to change back to all snow on Saturday night.

Lesser snow totals are expected south of the Twin Cities.

An initial round of snow from early Saturday caused difficult travel across much of Minnesota. The State Patrol reported 130 crashes on state highways across Minnesota from 10 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday, along with 210 vehicles spun out or in the ditch, and five jackknifed semis.

The overnight snow also meant the University of Minnesota had to have crews clear the seats at TCF Bank Stadium ahead of Saturday's big college football game against Wisconsin. And it provided a wintry atmosphere for ESPN's live "College GameDay" broadcast from Northrop Mall on campus.