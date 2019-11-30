Winter storm lingers this weekend; snow, wintry mix, strong winds

Here’s a quick morning update on our winter storm.

A low pressure system will move slowly across Nebraska, Iowa and far southern Wisconsin this weekend, spinning plenty of moisture over Minnesota and Wisconsin. The heaviest snow will be in northern and central Minnesota and northern Wisconsin, with lower amounts plus a wintry mix at times in the south.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's North American Mesoscale (NAM) forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon:

Simulated radar Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon NOAA, via Tropicaltidbits.com

We’ve already had some accumulating snow, and here are the additional snow amounts for the remainder of the weekend:

Additional snow this weekend National Weather Service

The Twin Cities metro area will have periods of snow, sleet, light freezing rain and rain today, transitioning to mostly snow tonight and continuing as snow into early Sunday. We might even see some lightning and hear a few rumbles of thunder today.

Winter storm warnings continue from today until noon on Sunday for most of the Twin Cities metro area, plus central and northern Minnesota and parts of west-central and northwestern Wisconsin:

Weekend warnings and advisories National Weather Service

A winter weather advisory for lesser snow amounts and a wintry mix covers Scott and Dakota counties of the south metro, plus southern Minnesota.

Blizzard warnings continue in Duluth and surrounding areas, with winter storm warnings across the rest of the north:

Weekend warnings National Weather Service

Winter storm warnings continue across much of northwestern Minnesota until noon on Sunday:

Weekend warnings and advisories National Weather Service

If you have travel plans this weekend, you can check Minnesota road conditions and Wisconsin road conditions.

