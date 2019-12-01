Give Now
Snow totals from around Minnesota

Andrew Krueger

Blizzard conditions and big Lake Superior waves in Duluth
A snowplow clears a portion of East Superior Street on Saturday in downtown Duluth.
Derek Montgomery for MPR News

Snowfall reports from Minnesota, western Wisconsin and eastern North Dakota through 9 a.m. Sunday, reported by weather observers and relayed by the National Weather Service. Snow was still falling in most locations, so these aren't final snow totals. Updated / additional reports will be added through the day.

Find more storm coverage here.

  • 26 inches - Cornucopia, Wis.

  • 24 inches - Herbster, Wis.

  • 21.6 inches - Holyoke

  • 19.3 inches - Duluth airport

  • 17.6 inches - Mahtowa

  • 17 inches - Rice Lake, Minn.

  • 13.5 inches - Moose Lake

  • 12.5 inches - Brainerd

  • 11.5 inches - St. Mathias

  • 11.2 inches - Hayward, Wis.

  • 10.5 inches - Bigfork

  • 10 inches - Hinckley

  • 9.5 inches - Chisholm

  • 9.3 inches - Fargo, N.D.

  • 9 inches - Pine River

  • 7.5 inches - Little Falls

  • 7 inches - Ely

  • 6.5 inches - Nisswa

  • 6 inches - Coleraine

  • 5.5 inches - Chanhassen

  • 5 inches - Cook

  • 3.5 inches - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

  • 2 inches- Buyck

