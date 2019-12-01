Snow totals from around Minnesota
Snowfall reports from Minnesota, western Wisconsin and eastern North Dakota through 9 a.m. Sunday, reported by weather observers and relayed by the National Weather Service. Snow was still falling in most locations, so these aren't final snow totals. Updated / additional reports will be added through the day.
Find more storm coverage here.
26 inches - Cornucopia, Wis.
24 inches - Herbster, Wis.
21.6 inches - Holyoke
19.3 inches - Duluth airport
17.6 inches - Mahtowa
17 inches - Rice Lake, Minn.
13.5 inches - Moose Lake
12.5 inches - Brainerd
11.5 inches - St. Mathias
11.2 inches - Hayward, Wis.
10.5 inches - Bigfork
10 inches - Hinckley
9.5 inches - Chisholm
9.3 inches - Fargo, N.D.
9 inches - Pine River
7.5 inches - Little Falls
7 inches - Ely
6.5 inches - Nisswa
6 inches - Coleraine
5.5 inches - Chanhassen
5 inches - Cook
3.5 inches - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
2 inches- Buyck