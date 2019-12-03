Give Now
Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge stuck following weekend blizzard

Tim Nelson
St. Paul

Blowing winds obscure the view of the lift bridge.
In this file photo, the aerial lift bridge in Duluth is partially obscured by blowing snow.
Derek Montgomery | MPR News file

Blizzard conditions that rocked Duluth over the weekend took a toll on the city’s iconic Aerial Lift Bridge, which is now temporarily stuck in the down position.

The port's ship canal was pounded by waves and heavy ice formed on the bridge, halting lift operations that let ships pass into safe harbor.

Duluth officials haven't offered a timeline for when the bridge will return to operation. Deicing operations have begun.

The port has another access to Lake Superior on the east end of Park Point, so shipping can continue through that area, although the passage is longer and requires navigation through the harbor canal along the Superior lakefront.

