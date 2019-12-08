12-year-old boy dies in southern Minnesota snowmobile crash

A 12-year-old boy from New Ulm died in a snowmobile crash on Saturday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday in a field next to the Nicollet Public School in the city of Nicollet, according to the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office.

Bryson Andrew Palmquist, the snowmobile operator, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Further details on the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.