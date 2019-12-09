After the snow moves out, dangerous cold to move in

Northern Minnesota will see wind chills of minus 20 to minus 30 overnight

The big chill is on its way.

Monday’s snow and wind

Snow is already clearing out in a line extending from northwestern Minnesota and spreading across the state. Eastern Minnesota will be the last area to clear out, with most snow moving out by noon, with only a couple lingering light snow showers possible into the early afternoon.

Here is what’s expected by 1 p.m.:

Monday forecast weather for 1 p.m. National Weather Service

For the Twin Cities, a storm total of 2 to 4 inches is expected by the time the snow moves out in the early afternoon.

North-central Minnesota will see the heaviest snow totals, particularly in a line from and just north of Detroit Lakes to Duluth, where as of 9 a.m., there are already some snow reports over 6 inches.



It will also be windy, especially for southern Minnesota where winds could gust over 30 mph Monday afternoon, which could contribute to blowing snow after the snow ends.

Monday afternoon wind gusts. National Weather Service

Bitter cold

As the storm moves though, temperatures continue to plummet Monday. Portions of northwest Minnesota are already seeing subzero temperatures, and the entire state will be below zero by Tuesday morning.

Watch for dangerous wind chills Monday night, with much of the state feeling like minus 10 to minus 30 with the wind.



Monday night wind chills. National Weather Service

The lowest temperatures will come Wednesday morning, when the entire state is likely to be well below zero, with many places falling to minus 10 to minus 20.

Wednesday morning low temperatures. National Weather Service

Next system and beyond

The next system will bring some milder air with it, so temperatures will rebound quickly by Thursday, with highs back in the teens and 20s. In fact, as that moves in Wednesday night, some overnight temperatures could rise.

Friday will be even warmer, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, bringing most of the state above average.

It will bring another round of snow though, with totals across Minnesota looking like they could range from trace amounts to 4 inches.

We’re watching yet another storm that could impact the state from Friday afternoon through Saturday with yet more accumulating snow.