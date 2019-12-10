Health officials: 5 Minnesotans sickened by E. coli from salad kits

Five Minnesotans are among nine people from three states who’ve taken ill from E. coli tied to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits.

The packages in question are identified with a code of UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z, and a best-before date up to and including Dec. 7, 2019, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday.

Codes and dates are printed on the front of the bag in the top right corner. State and national health officials are warning consumers to not eat the salad mix and to throw it out if it’s in your refrigerator.

The Minnesotans became ill between Nov. 8 and Nov. 16, state health investigators said. Two people were hospitalized. The ill Minnesotans ranged in age from 21 to 91 years; 4 came from the Twin Cities metro area, the Health Department said. Information on the health of those sickened was not made available.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s food safety alert on the matter has information about the outbreak and what to do if you have symptoms of E. coli.