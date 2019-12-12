Art Hounds: 'Who You Are' takes mall shoppers on a treasure hunt for art

Listen

Arts consultant Robyne Robinson says you might not normally associate Rosedale Mall with compelling artwork, but this holiday season, you can take your family to Roseville for an art treasure hunt. “Who You Are” presents artwork that explores the Twin Cities’ increasing diversity — from Latinx to Lizzo. More than 30 works of art are placed throughout the mall. Robinson says it’s a great way to celebrate and embrace Minnesota’s changing racial identity.

Priest, song leader and Hutchinson fruit farmer Kerri Meier is filling her truck with friends and hauling them to The Cedar in Minneapolis for “Kolyada: Winter Songs from the Black Sea.” Meier says as a priest, she’s gets tired of hearing the same old Christmas tunes over and over. She says Balkan harmonies are extraordinary, the rhythms are wild, and the music will fill you up with the holiday spirit.

Duluth actor Louisa Scorich says her favorite way to celebrate the season is to attend “A Holiday Spectacular Extravaganza Pageant” at Zeitgeist. Scorich says it’s a holiday-themed variety show, featuring the talents of “Colder by the Lake,” “Superior Shorts,” “Beer and Hymns” and others. The third annual extravaganza takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.