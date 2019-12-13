St. Paul 'porch pirate' writes: Thank you for letting me steal your package

St. Paul police say a woman this week found this note on her porch after coming home from work.

In an era of emails, texts and other impersonal communications, a handwritten thank you note stands out as a mark of grace and civility — most of the time.

St. Paul cops did not see anything civil or gracious about the “thank you” note a crook left recently after stealing a package off someone’s porch.

Police on Friday said a woman on the 800 block of Watson Avenue in St. Paul was notified that a package had been delivered. “When she got home from work at about 5 p.m., the package was missing, replaced with a thank you note from the porch pirate.”

The department says it’s doing all it can to catch porch pirates, including using bait packages. In light of the “thank you” note, authorities implored residents to do more to make the thefts not so easy.

That includes requiring a signature for delivery, having a package delivered to your workplace or to a trusted neighbor who’s home, or using an app to set up a safer delivery.