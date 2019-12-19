Longtime GOP Rep. Gunther announces retirement

The second-most senior Republican in the Minnesota Legislature announced his retirement Thursday after 13 terms.

Rep. Bob Gunther, R-Fairmont, is a retired grocery store owner who came to the Capitol in 1995 and has focused on economic development issues. He is a former chair of committees that oversee workforce and business incentive programs.

Gunther said he is most proud of laws and funding he helped write involving affordable workforce housing and local projects, including aid to the St. James Library.

“It has truly been an honor and a privilege, but after nearly 25 years of being in the political arena I am ready to spend more time with my family,” Gunther said.

While he has another session yet to go, Gunther says he wanted to leave time for candidates to step forward. The district is heavily Republican. All 201 legislative seats and control of both chambers are at stake in the 2020 election.

Republican Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said Gunther’s approach to service has made him widely respected.

“Our caucus is so grateful for his years of public service, quiet leadership and the wisdom he’s shared with us over the years,” Daudt said.