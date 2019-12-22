CAIR-MN: Vandalism at St. Paul mosque is possible bias crime

Worshipers found rambling graffiti on a white board and other vandalism at the Darul Iman mosque.

The St Paul Police Department is increasing patrols around area mosques, after vandalism at the Darul Iman mosque.

A worshiper there found a white man inside the mosque Saturday morning. Worshipers also found a trail of broken glass and rambling graffiti inside the imam’s office that included “Merry Xmas” and references to “Jesus” and “God.” Mosque officials believe the damage will cost $5,000 to $7,000 to repair.

Worshipers reported vandalism at the Darul Iman mosque in St. Paul on Dec. 21, 2019. Courtesy of CAIR-Minnesota

"Because of the religious references in the graffiti and the damage done to the mosque, we urge law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for this incident,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in a statement. “These types of incidents serve to increase safety concerns for the Minnesota Muslim community.”

Last month, Salaam Mosque in northeast Minneapolis was vandalized. Surveillance video showed someone smashing a glass door in the mosque.