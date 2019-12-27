Give Now
On Air
0:00
0:00
Open In Popup
MPR News
Updraft

A messy mix of winter weather targets Minnesota, slowing travel through Monday

Everything from heavy snow to possible thunderstorms

Nicole Mitchell

Share story

Snow and wind make for tough driving conditions in downtown Worthington.
Snow and wind make for tough driving conditions in downtown Worthington, Minn., in January 2018.
Mark Steil | MPR News 2018

The storm headed toward Minnesota is bringing along snow, sleet, ice, wind, rain — and maybe even a little thunder. Weekend travel will be messy and even treacherous at times. 

In general, this winter storm will bring the entire state snow and ice. Most of the state is under either a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory due to the expected impacts.

The winter storm warning is shown in pink, the winter weather advisory in purple, and green areas show potential flood concerns: 

weather graphic
Weather alerts across the region
National Weather Service

There is a lot of moisture with this system and the freezing temperature line will cut across the state, so that means areas of both heavy rain and snow. It is also a large storm, so impacts are likely from Saturday through Monday night.

Here is the approximate timeline, although slight changes is the temperature could vary precipitation types.

Saturday

Snow will start to spread across southwest Minnesota overnight Friday and as milder air also pushes in some of this will switch to sleet or freezing rain as it spreads.

By midday Saturday, snow will spread all the way to northern Minnesota.

Into Saturday afternoon, most of southeastern Minnesota with see freezing precipitation turn to rain and the storm is dynamic enough even a rumble of thunder is possible. Northern Minnesota continues to see snow, and central and southwestern Minnesota are most likely to see mixed precipitation.

weather graphic
Saturday afternoon precipitation types
National Weather Service

Highs for Saturday will be mostly in the 30s, and it is central Minnesota that is most likely to be sitting right near freezing, thus the mixed precipitation.

weather graphic
Saturday high temperatures
National Weather Service

Saturday night into Sunday morning

This time frame is when the heaviest precipitation is likely to occur. For northern and western Minnesota, heavy snow piles up, with many seeing accumulations of 6 inches or more, and isolated reports of 12 inches or more are possible.

Here is the forecast snow for the entire storm:

weather graphic
Forecast snow totals
Pivotal Weather

For southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, there will be periods of heavy rain. Central and southwest Minnesota stay on the dividing line of rain and snow, with a little freezing rain also possible.

Sunday

The center of the storm system looks as though it will slide across southern Minnesota Sunday. 

weather graphic
Storm position midday Sunday
Tropical Tidbits

In the wind flow ahead of the system, milder air funnels into the region. Therefore, Sunday will have a large temperature contrast across the state, from highs in the 20s in the northwest to near 50 in the southeast corner of the state. 

weather graphic
Sunday high temperatures
National Weather Service

This spreads the freezing rain potential up to northern and western Minnesota by Sunday afternoon. 

weather graphic
Sunday afternoon freezing rain
National Weather Service

Many of those same areas will contend with windy conditions on Sunday, especially the Arrowhead, where wind gusts could top 40 mph. 

weather graphic
Sunday wind gusts
National Weather Service

Sunday night and Monday

Temperatures finally drop back below freezing for most of Minnesota Sunday night as colder air moves in on the backside of the storm. This will change most of the precipitation across the state back to snow, with a few areas of freezing rain still possible. 

For parts of central through southeast Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, Monday is the best chance to see accumulation snow. Right now, it looks like 0-2 inches is possible.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More