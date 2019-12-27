A messy mix of winter weather targets Minnesota, slowing travel through Monday

The storm headed toward Minnesota is bringing along snow, sleet, ice, wind, rain — and maybe even a little thunder. Weekend travel will be messy and even treacherous at times.



In general, this winter storm will bring the entire state snow and ice. Most of the state is under either a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory due to the expected impacts.

The winter storm warning is shown in pink, the winter weather advisory in purple, and green areas show potential flood concerns:

Weather alerts across the region National Weather Service

There is a lot of moisture with this system and the freezing temperature line will cut across the state, so that means areas of both heavy rain and snow. It is also a large storm, so impacts are likely from Saturday through Monday night.



Here is the approximate timeline, although slight changes is the temperature could vary precipitation types.

Saturday

Snow will start to spread across southwest Minnesota overnight Friday and as milder air also pushes in some of this will switch to sleet or freezing rain as it spreads.

By midday Saturday, snow will spread all the way to northern Minnesota.

Into Saturday afternoon, most of southeastern Minnesota with see freezing precipitation turn to rain and the storm is dynamic enough even a rumble of thunder is possible. Northern Minnesota continues to see snow, and central and southwestern Minnesota are most likely to see mixed precipitation.

Saturday afternoon precipitation types National Weather Service

Highs for Saturday will be mostly in the 30s, and it is central Minnesota that is most likely to be sitting right near freezing, thus the mixed precipitation.

Saturday high temperatures National Weather Service

Saturday night into Sunday morning

This time frame is when the heaviest precipitation is likely to occur. For northern and western Minnesota, heavy snow piles up, with many seeing accumulations of 6 inches or more, and isolated reports of 12 inches or more are possible.

Here is the forecast snow for the entire storm:

Forecast snow totals Pivotal Weather

For southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, there will be periods of heavy rain. Central and southwest Minnesota stay on the dividing line of rain and snow, with a little freezing rain also possible.

Sunday

The center of the storm system looks as though it will slide across southern Minnesota Sunday.

Storm position midday Sunday Tropical Tidbits

In the wind flow ahead of the system, milder air funnels into the region. Therefore, Sunday will have a large temperature contrast across the state, from highs in the 20s in the northwest to near 50 in the southeast corner of the state.

Sunday high temperatures National Weather Service

This spreads the freezing rain potential up to northern and western Minnesota by Sunday afternoon.

Sunday afternoon freezing rain National Weather Service

Many of those same areas will contend with windy conditions on Sunday, especially the Arrowhead, where wind gusts could top 40 mph.

Sunday wind gusts National Weather Service

Sunday night and Monday

Temperatures finally drop back below freezing for most of Minnesota Sunday night as colder air moves in on the backside of the storm. This will change most of the precipitation across the state back to snow, with a few areas of freezing rain still possible.

For parts of central through southeast Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, Monday is the best chance to see accumulation snow. Right now, it looks like 0-2 inches is possible.