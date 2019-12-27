Weekend storm to drop heavy snow, rain, freezing rain across Minnesota

Heather Bayer (right) pulls daughter Emma Bayer (second from right) while Ben Bayer (second from left) pulls daughter Lily Bayer (far left) in the aftermath of a strong winter storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow on Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Here’s the latest on our weekend winter storm.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's North American Mesoscale (NAM) forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Friday evening evening through Sunday afternoon:

Simulated radar Friday evening through Sunday afternoon NOAA, via Tropicaltidbits.com

Green indicates rain, while blue is snow and pink/purple is a wintry mix in the loop.

Heavy snow is most likely in western Minnesota and parts of northern Minnesota, and other areas will see a wintry mix of snow, light freezing rain or freezing drizzle, and rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the weekend covering the areas where winter hazards are highest:

Weekend winter storm watch National Weather Service

The winter storm watch begins at midnight Friday in southwestern Minnesota, at 6 a.m Saturday in northwestern Minnesota, and at 9 a.m. Saturday in northeastern Minnesota. The winter storm watch will end at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Winter storm details

Here’s an overview of the storm, from the NWS:

Weekend storm headlines National Weather Service

Potential weekend snow amounts look like this:

Weekend plus Monday snow forecast National Weather Service

Our 2 to 3 inches in the Twin Cities metro area would be split between late Friday night into Saturday morning and late Sunday into early Monday.

Periods of freezing rain/freezing drizzle would cause ice accumulation:

Ice accumulation potential National Weather Service

It doesn’t take much ice on roadways to take away our ability to steer or stop a vehicle. The areas with highest ice accumulation could see some power lines and tree limbs fall down.

Freezing rain/drizzle occurs when temperatures aloft are warm enough for rain or drizzle to develop, while temperatures at or near the ground are cold enough for the rain or drizzle to freeze on contact:

Rain to snow progression NWS

Northeastern Minnesota will see a wintry mix, with some ice and several inches of snow this weekend:

Weekend snow northeastern Minnesota National Weather Service

Weekend ice accumulation National Weather Service

Heavy snow amounts are likely across much of western Minnesota this weekend, with 6 inches likely in many areas and a shot at one foot of snow in some spots:

Heavy snow this weekend National Weather Service

Updates on the winter storm will be posted by the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Grand Forks.

Southeastern Minnesota could see a wintry mix Saturday morning, then mainly rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Some localized flooding will be possible in areas that see the most rain.

Twin Cities metro

My current thinking for the Twin Cities metro area looks like this:

Snow moves into the metro area sometime after midnight Friday night and periods of snow continue into Saturday morning. The snow may be mixed with sleet, light rain or light freezing rain Saturday morning.

The wintry mix changes to rain Saturday afternoon, with periods of rain through Saturday night.

The metro area will probably see some periods of rain or drizzle on Sunday, then a wintry mix Sunday night and periods of light snow Monday. Freezing drizzle is also possible on Monday.

We aren’t expecting much snow in the metro area, with only 2-3 inches split between late Friday night/Saturday morning and Sunday night/Monday morning. Snow combined with possible freezing rain/freezing drizzle at times will make some roads slick.

You can hear updated weather information on the MPR network, and you’ll see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Weekend temps

Saturday highs will range from the 20s in northwestern Minnesota to 40s in the far southeast:

Saturday forecast highs National Weather Service

We’ll probably reach the upper 30s in the metro area.

Sunday highs will be in the 30s across much of Minnesota, with some 20s in the northwest. We’ll see 40s from the Twin Cities into southeastern Minnesota and much of western Wisconsin:

Sunday forecast highs National Weather Service

Snow depths

We looked at a regional map of snow cover in Thursday’s Updraft post. Now, we have a detailed Minnesota snow depth map, courtesy of the Minnesota State Climatology Office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources:

Minnesota snow depth Thursday Minnesota State Climatology Office | Minnesota DNR

Note the large area in northeastern Minnesota with 18 to 24 inches of snow on the ground, with a pocket of 24 to 30 inches of snow cover.

Elsewhere in northern Minnesota snow depths are generally in the 8- to 18-inch range, with central Minnesota and parts of the Twin Cities metro area in the 4- to 8-inch range. The official Twin Cities snow depth was 4 inches this morning.

Although most areas have ample snow for cross-country skiers, sledders and snowboarders, the weekend snowstorm will reduce visibilities and make travel very difficult in many locations.

Other spots will see freezing rain and rain degrade the quality of the snow for outdoor sports, but hopefully a changeover back to snow as the storm departs on Monday will improve snow conditions in the areas that see rain.

Stay tuned.