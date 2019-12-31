Crow Wing County considers rules for vacation rentals

A home on Borden Lake near Brainerd, Minn., in July 2014. Crow Wing County commissioners will hear public input Tuesday on proposed rules for short-term vacation rental properties.

Like many vacation destinations, the Brainerd Lakes area is seeing a surge in properties available through websites like Airbnb and VRBO. But some neighbors have complained that the vacation rentals bring related problems, including noise, late-night parties and too many vehicles.

Crow Wing County commissioners on Tuesday will hear what the public has to say about a proposed ordinance regulating short-term rental properties.

County Administrator Tim Houle said the county isn't trying to ban short-term rentals.

"We're not trying to put them out of business,” Houle said. “What we are trying to say is that there are reasonable standards that people ought to be able to agree on about how they ought to be operated to minimize the secondary impacts on other folks."

The proposed ordinance would require properties rented for fewer than 30 days to have an annual license and an adequately sized septic system. It would set quiet hours from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., and require that a contact person be available 24/7 in case of an issue.

The public hearing is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. Tuesday. The board could vote on the ordinance after the hearing or postpone a decision, Houle said.

The proposal has generated numerous comments, both in support and opposition to the new rules.

Some said they welcomed the regulations as a way to curb nearby problem properties. Others said the ordinance is overly restrictive, may hurt the sales of cabins and lake homes and affect the ability to earn income.

Other Minnesota counties including Cook and Aitkin regulate short-term rental properties, as do the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.