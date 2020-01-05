Wintry mix leaves glaze of ice on Twin Cities streets, freeways
A wintry mix of precipitation left a glaze of ice on some Twin Cities roads and highways Sunday morning, leading to a flurry of crashes and spinouts.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported more than two dozens crashes and spinouts in the metro area as of 8:25 a.m. Sunday.
The band of precipitation — light snow, sleet and freezing rain — had largely moved out of the Twin Cities by 8 a.m. But with temperatures hovering just below freezing, the thin coating of ice was continuing to cause problems.
Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid- to upper 30s later Sunday morning.
The traffic troubles come just over a week after a more significant round of freezing rain caused havoc on Twin Cities highways.