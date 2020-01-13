Ojibwe woman says a TSA officer 'humiliated' her, held her braids, said 'giddyup'

The Transportation Security Administration says it's investigating after an indigenous rights activist voiced concerns about disrespectful treatment at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Monday.

Tara Houska is Ojibwe and wears her hair in long braids. While heading home to Bemidji, Minn., Monday morning, Houska said a TSA officer pulled on her braids as if they were horse reins and said "giddyup."

Houska said she doesn't want the agent to be fired, but the TSA needs to improve its training.

"Just because you don’t think it's racist or just because you don't think it's offensive doesn't mean that other people don't feel that way,” Houska said. “And you should be respectful when you're invading somebody's body space. It's an invasive process, period.”

In a statement, the TSA said it's reviewing security video from the checkpoint and will "take appropriate action should an investigation substantiate the traveler’s allegation."

“While we have no formal complaint on record, any allegation of improper behavior by a TSA employee is taken seriously and is thoroughly investigated to ensure security protocols were followed,” the agency’s spokesperson said Monday afternoon.