Whiteout conditions possible as massive snowstorm targets Minnesota

Thursday will stay bitterly cold but with plenty of sunshine. On Friday, a massive snowstorm moves in bringing heavy snow and high winds.

Thursday’s cold

Temperatures across Minnesota started off below zero Thursday, with much of northwestern Minnesota minus 20 or colder, and wind chills that ranged from minus 20 to minus 40.

Here are some of the wind chills reported for northwestern Minnesota into North Dakota as of 6:37 a.m.:

Morning wind chill reports National Weather Service

Temperatures stay cold Thursday afternoon, with highs remaining subzero for most of northern Minnesota, and only single digits for the rest of the state.

Thursday high temperatures National Weather Service

Skies will stay mostly clear, making it the sunniest day of the week despite the cold.

Winds Thursday stay relatively light, mostly 10 mph or less, but winds increase dramatically for western Minnesota Thursday night as a snowstorm approaches the state.

A potent snowstorm hits

A major snowstorm bringing heavy snow, high winds, and reduced visibility will affect Minnesota Friday and Saturday. Be prepared for widespread travel impacts both days.

The storm begins to spread snow across western Minnesota Friday morning, and through the rest of the state during the afternoon.

For the Twin Cities, light snow is likely by noon, but it quickly turns to heavy snow in the afternoon. Snow will continue throughout the state the rest of Friday and through Saturday morning before slowly clearing out Saturday afternoon.

Friday night storm position Tropical Tidbits

Much of the state will see 6 inches of snow or more, with a heavier corridor likely in central Minnesota up through the North Shore. Those areas could see up to 10 inches.

Snowfall forecast National Weather Service

Southern Minnesota could also see some freezing rain mix in, especially Friday night.

The other big concern with this storm is high winds which could gust over 40 mph.

Wind gusts Saturday National Weather Service

This will cause periods of blowing snow and whiteout conditions, particularly for western Minnesota. Blizzard conditions are possible for the Red River Valley.

Possible blizzard conditions National Weather Service

The winds finally diminish Saturday night, which is also when the very last of the snow exits the Arrowhead.

Another round of arctic cold

The snowstorm briefly warms temperatures across the state back into the 20s on Friday, but also sends temperatures plummeting Saturday.

The entire state will likely be back below zero by Sunday morning. Cold air remains in place through Tuesday morning, then the state starts warming back to average by mid-week.

Here is the temperature trend for the Twin Cities through the holiday weekend. The Saturday high in the 20s will likely be set at the start of the day, with much colder air by afternoon:

Twin Cities temperature trend Weather.us



Most of next week looks very quiet other than the cold, with no significant snow chances until late-week.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:48 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.