Source: Dershowitz, Starr on Trump impeachment legal team

President Trump's legal team will include former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the former independent counsel who led the Whitewater investigation into President Bill Clinton, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The team will also include Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to speak on the record.

Trump was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress. Those stem from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rivals as he was withholding security aid.

The U.S. Senate opened his trial on Thursday and will resume on Tuesday.