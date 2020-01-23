Art Hounds: Ely celebrates 'The Quiltmaker's Gift'

Listen

Ely, Minn., resident Gail de Marcken illustrated the much-loved children's book "The Quiltmaker's Gift." Now, on the 20th anniversary of the book's publication, the community is staging the musical adaptation of the book and hosting lots of related events, including a quilt show and storytelling. Performances run Friday through Sunday at the newly renovated Historic State Theater.

Humanities teacher and theater director Sara Skelton says it’s a great time to visit Ely, Minn. Not only do they have a foot of fresh snow, but the whole community is coming together to celebrate the artwork of resident Gail de Marcken. She illustrated the children’s book “The Quiltmaker’s Gift.” This weekend the town is putting on the musical version of the children’s book at the newly renovated Historic State Theater. It’s also hosting a quilt show, storytelling and family-friendly workshops in conjunction with the show.

Artist Nancy Valentine recommends paying a visit to the Charles Beck Gallery on the campus of Minnesota State Community and Technical College to see the Lake Region Arts Council Consortium art exhibition. The features the work of nine area artists working in a variety of media, including Gyotaku fish prints, made from inking actual fish. The show runs through Feb. 6.

Theater artist Brooke Nelson says the weather forecast is looking perfect for some outdoor winter fun. That’s perfect because this Saturday there are two great events for the whole family. The Lake Harriet Winter Kite Festival starts at noon; watch the pros fly fancy kites or bring your own to fly along with them. Then head over to Powderhorn Park for the 13th annual Art Sled Rally and see what outlandish creations people have built to send flying down the hill.