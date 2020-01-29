Watch: Winona stars in Winona Ryder's Super Bowl ad

Winona Ryder -- and the town of Winona, Minn. -- star in Squarespace's Super Bowl ad airing Sunday. Squarespace has made the spots available online ahead of the game.

You can now see what Winona Ryder was up to when she was in her namesake Minnesota town earlier this month.

Squarespace, an online platform that helps people build their own websites, has released its Super Bowl ad featuring the Oscar-nominated actress, in addition to a long-form film and behind-the-scenes look.

In the 30-second "Welcome to Winona" spot that will run in the first half of the game, Ryder lies underneath the "Welcome to Winona" sign. She's confronted by a "Fargo"-esque officer as she explains she's building a website — with pictures of Winona (the town, not of her, because that would be a little weird).

"I like pictures," the officer says.

"Yeah, me too, that's why I'm making it," Ryder explains.

"Oh," the officer says.

There's a long pause, before the officer nods and waves. "OK then, bye-bye now."

In the three-minute spot, Ryder travels throughout Winona capturing images of her birthplace as she builds her website, WelcometoWinona.com.

"There's something about this place ... something that feels so ... me," she says.

The ad features real Winonans — who will also be featured in a photo book of portraits, landscapes and still lifes shot by Ryder. Each copy will be autographed and all proceeds will go to the American Indian College Fund.

The book goes on sale Monday.