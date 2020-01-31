Delta, American suspend U.S-China flights amid coronavirus outbreak

Delta is the first U.S. airline to announce a suspension of services from the United States to China over the new coronavirus outbreak.

Updated 10:40 a.m.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said Friday they are temporarily suspending all flights from the United States to China amid the ongoing concerns over coronavirus.

Delta and American became the first U.S. airlines to announce a suspension of services over the outbreak. American said its suspension begins immediately. Delta’s starts next week.

U.S. advises no travel to China Virus deaths top 200

On Thursday, the United States State Department issued a no travel advisory to China after the World Health Organization declared the virus and its spread an international public health emergency.

American said Friday its service suspension to and from mainland China will run through March 27.

Delta said its last China-bound flight departing the U.S. will leave on Monday with the last return flight back to the U.S. departing China on Wednesday. The complete suspension of service will start Thursday and run through April 30.

Several other major airlines, including Air France, British Airways and Scandinavian Airlines have suspended service to China.

The American Airlines pilots union sued Thursday to block the carrier from flying to China because of the virus.

U.S.-based United Airlines is still flying, although they have curtailed operations as passengers canceled trips.

Meanwhile, the University of Minnesota is suspending all student travel and education programs to China for the spring semester.

Students who were in China have returned, the university says. A U spokesperson says the university is working with students who had been part of spring semester programs in China on alternative arrangements.