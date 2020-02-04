Klobuchar stretches campaign into New Hampshire

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks with the press while campaigning in New Hampshire Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Klobuchar shifted her campaign to New Hampshire Tuesday, even as Democrats in Iowa were still struggling to compile the results of Monday night’s caucuses.

Updated: 5:04 p.m.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s hopes to break into the top tier of candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination appeared to fall short in the Iowa Caucuses, but the delay in reporting results gave her a chance to move on.

She shifted her campaign to New Hampshire Tuesday, even as Democrats in Iowa were still struggling to compile the results of Monday night’s caucuses.

After a noontime appearance at a gymnasium in Concord Tuesday, Klobuchar said in an interview that her prospects are good in New Hampshire.

“This is a wide-open race. I’m the one surging, and I’m the one seeing this momentum because people are getting to know me.”

After the long delay, the Iowa Democratic Party released 62 percent of the caucus results Tuesday afternoon, and Klobuchar is in fifth place.

She took advantage of the delay in Iowa results to claim a victory of sorts Monday night, giving the first speech of the night from the candidates, saying without public evidence that her campaign was “punching above our weight.”

The speech was broadcast live by cable news outlets and other organizations. Each of the other top candidates soon delivered similar messages without results to prove the veracity of their contentions.

The speech was deliberately meant to provide leadership, Klobuchar said.

“It felt like just chaos out there, and I felt someone’s got to get out there and make a unifying speech.“

The Minnesota senator was touting the results of a New Hampshire poll that showed her in a statistical tie for second place, but a Real Clear Politics average of polls in the state shows her in a familiar fifth-place position behind Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

And the road gets harder after New Hampshire. Contests in Nevada and South Carolina will test her support among a more racially diverse electorate.

She will also have to contend with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars in the states that vote on March 3, including Minnesota, California and Texas.

Klobuchar said unlike in the run-up to Iowa, she won’t be tied to her job in Washington because of the impeachment trial of President Trump.

“You mean the fact that I’m not bolted to my desk the entire time while my opponents are running around doing multiple events? Yes, that would create an even playing field.”

Klobuchar said she will vote to impeach President Trump, and she added that New Hampshire’s open primary could help her attract the support of Republicans who are disenchanted with Trump.

“New Hampshire, like Minnesota, has a history of independent voters that turn out,” she said. “And I tend to bring people with me when I’m up for office and those voters plus our fired up Democratic base put me in a better position.”