Wednesday a.m. update: Iowa results, Day 3

Sunny, but still fairly cold. Statewide highs in the mid-20s with 5 to 10 mph winds in the metro. At night, Twin Cities lows dip to around 11 with statewide lows between 7 and 15. More on Updraft. | Forecast

We have some results from Iowa. Not enough to declare victory for anyone, but Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders had the lead with 71 percent of precincts reporting. The Democratic Party and Iowa caucuses continued to face harsh criticism, reports the AP: “The party's caucus crisis was an embarrassing twist after months of promoting the contest as a chance for Democrats to find some clarity in a jumbled field with no clear front-runner.”

So far, results aren’t good for Amy Klobuchar, but she’s moving along. She was sitting in fifth place in Iowa but brought her campaign to New Hampshire anyway. Our reporter Mark Zdechlik is there with her and filed this story.

The Twin Cities has seen a “significant increase” in HIV infections among people who inject drugs. Jon Collins reports: “At least 13 HIV infections were reported in Hennepin County residents and five in Ramsey County residents. There are typically three or fewer people who inject drugs infected with HIV each year in these two counties. … About 300 people test positive for HIV in Minnesota in any given year.”

Minnesota lawmakers may not wind up voting on marijuana legalization. The House’s top Democrat, Ryan Winkler, previously said the House would pass a legalization bill. But he has apparently backtracked. Gov. Tim Walz supports legal marijuana, but Republicans are firmly opposed.

— Cody Nelson, MPR News

