Friday a.m. update: Brace for weekend snow

Good morning. Friday is here. Here’s what you need to know to start the weekend.

Light snow starts Friday with heavy snow Sunday. Meteorologist Nicole Mitchell has the lowdown in a new Updraft post. Friday highs in the Twin Cities are in the upper 20s with 5 to 10 in the north and 15 to 25 in the south. Plan for some real winter this weekend. More on Updraft. | Forecast

You should not drink bleach. Yes, that seems obvious. But it hasn’t stopped conspiracy theorists from spreading that disinformation amid the current coronavirus outbreak. Fortunately, Catharine Richert is here to debunk the myths and share the truth.

And yes, we still want your disinformation tips. If you see something questionable online or elsewhere, send it to us.

False alert. The Department of Public Safety says it's working with a software vendor after an evacuation alert was mistakenly broadcast to cellphones in northern Minnesota.

A few climate-conscious Iowa farmers have taken advantage of their political platform. I wrote about how a small group of people have made an outsize impact on the Democratic presidential candidates this cycle, pushing them to focus on climate change and the major role agriculture can play in helping address the global crisis.

In Minnesota, some industries are consistently less safe. The Minnesota Reformer’s Rilyn Eischens reports: “Work-related illness and injuries in Minnesota reached all-time lows in 2018, but experts are concerned about persistently high injury rates in risky industries like construction and agriculture.”

