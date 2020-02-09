Heavy snow making travel difficult across southern Minnesota

Traffic moves slowly as authorities respond to a stalled vehicle along a snow-covered Interstate 94/35E in downtown St. Paul on Sunday.

Authorities are reporting crashes and spinouts across southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities this morning as heavy snow continues to fall.

As of 7:45 a.m. Sunday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported no-travel advisories were in effect in parts of southwest Minnesota, including the Pipestone, Marshall, Redwood Falls and Granite Falls areas.

Officials in the city of Minneota reported 8 inches of snow earlier in the morning, with more falling. They said there were reports of drifts exceeding two feet on rural roads in Lyon County.

MnDOT reports snow-covered roads across the rest of southern Minnesota. The National Weather Service reported lightning amid the heavy snow near Owatonna earlier Sunday morning.

Winter storm warnings and advisories remain in effect into Sunday afternoon. The Weather Service said areas from Canby east to Mankato, Rochester and Winona may see 8 to 12 inches of snow by the time it's done.

A Green Line train cuts through the snow in downtown St. Paul on Sunday. Andrew Krueger | MPR News

The Twin Cities may see perhaps a half-foot in the south metro, decreasing to only a couple inches in the northern suburbs.

Northern Minnesota is expected to see only trace amounts of snow from this system.

As of Saturday, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had seen 35.9 inches of snow so far this winter — just one-tenth of an inch below normal. Rochester has received 33.8 inches of snow so far this winter, about an inch below normal.

It's much different to the north, where the Duluth airport has seen 77 inches of snow so far this winter — more than 20 inches above normal.

Check back for updates.

Find more weather forecast information here

Find Minnesota road conditions here

Find North Dakota road conditions here

Find South Dakota road conditions here

Find Wisconsin road conditions here