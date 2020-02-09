Snow reports from around Minnesota
Snow totals from across Minnesota and surrounding states, as reported by weather spotters and relayed by the National Weather Service as of 9 a.m. Sunday.
It was still snowing in many areas, so these may not be final snow totals.
14 inches - Castlewood, S.D.
12.5 inches - Lake Crystal
10.8 inches - North Mankato
10 inches - Clear Lake, S.D.
9.9 inches - Minneota
9 inches - Waseca, New Ulm, Skyline, Pemberton
8.5 inches - Elba
8 inches - Douglas, Stockton
7.8 inches - Stewartville
7.5 inches - Rochester
7 inches - Mankato, Plainview, Predmore
6.5 inches - Lewiston, Mantorville, Austin
6.4 inches - Fillmore
6.2 inches - Owatonna, Windom
6 inches - Bloomington, Ostrander
5.6 inches - Savage, Harmony
5.5 inches - Flandreau, S.D.
5.4 inches - Lakefield
5 inches - Minnesota City
4.5 inches - St. James
4.4 inches - Richfield
4.1 inches - Minneapolis
4 inches - St. Louis Park, Worthington
3.6 inches - Mound Prairie
3.5 inches - Long Lake
3.3 inches - Winona
3 inches - Burnsville; Decorah, Iowa
2 inches - Stillwater