Snow reports from around Minnesota

Drifting snow covers Minnesota Highway 19
Drifting snow covers Minnesota Highway 19 on Sunday morning near the South Dakota line outside of Hendricks, Minn.
Minnesota Department of Transportation

Snow totals from across Minnesota and surrounding states, as reported by weather spotters and relayed by the National Weather Service as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

It was still snowing in many areas, so these may not be final snow totals.

  • 14 inches - Castlewood, S.D.

  • 12.5 inches - Lake Crystal

  • 10.8 inches - North Mankato

  • 10 inches - Clear Lake, S.D.

  • 9.9 inches - Minneota

  • 9 inches - Waseca, New Ulm, Skyline, Pemberton

  • 8.5 inches - Elba

  • 8 inches - Douglas, Stockton

  • 7.8 inches - Stewartville

  • 7.5 inches - Rochester

  • 7 inches - Mankato, Plainview, Predmore

  • 6.5 inches - Lewiston, Mantorville, Austin

  • 6.4 inches - Fillmore

  • 6.2 inches - Owatonna, Windom

  • 6 inches - Bloomington, Ostrander

  • 5.6 inches - Savage, Harmony

  • 5.5 inches - Flandreau, S.D.

  • 5.4 inches - Lakefield

  • 5 inches - Minnesota City

  • 4.5 inches - St. James

  • 4.4 inches - Richfield

  • 4.1 inches - Minneapolis

  • 4 inches - St. Louis Park, Worthington

  • 3.6 inches - Mound Prairie

  • 3.5 inches - Long Lake

  • 3.3 inches - Winona

  • 3 inches - Burnsville; Decorah, Iowa

  • 2 inches - Stillwater

