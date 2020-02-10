Monday a.m. update: Your MN legislative session primer

Good morning and welcome to Monday. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

A windy day after the snow. In the Twin Cities, it’ll be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s and 10 to 15 mph winds to blow around the snow. Plus, a chance of flurries in the afternoon and evening. Statewide, highs in the 20s with snow likely in the North. Nighttime lows between 5 and 15. More on Updraft. | Forecast

This session may include more politicking than productivity. Minnesota lawmakers return to the Capitol on Tuesday during an election-year session where the main focus will be on a bonding bill. But as Tim Pugmire reports, there’s less pressure for legislators to be productive than during a budget-making year. Still, lawmakers will consider everything from insulin to marijuana starting Tuesday. Here’s a guide for what to expect.

New Hampshire’s presidential primary is one day away. Bernie Sanders is leading the way, according to aggregate polling data, with Pete Buttigieg 4.8 points behind. Amy Klobuchar remains in fifth place, where she finished in Iowa’s caucuses last week. A new poll from CBS station WBZ shows Klobuchar growing her popularity with Granite State voters and is in a three-way tie for third.

Snow emergencies continue Monday as southern Minnesota digs itself out from a storm. Minneapolis, St. Paul, many suburbs and Mankato declared snow emergencies after a storm swung through the region overnight Sunday. Be aware of snow emergency rules if you’re in a city that got snow.

If your kid’s coughing, a natural solution could help. As NPR reports, honey can be at least as effective as over-the-counter cough syrups. "Honey has some natural antibacterial and antiviral properties," one pediatrician told NPR. "It contains hydrogen peroxide, so there is a theory that that's why it might help fight a cold. But also the thickness of it helps coat the throat and makes it feel more comfortable so you don't have that dry, ticklish feeling that's causing your cough."

What’s the best thing made in Minnesota? Submit your pick for the best thing created here — a person, a work of art or an invention. We'll pair them in head-to-head contests throughout the upcoming member drive starting Feb. 19.

