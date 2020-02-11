Tuesday a.m. update: New Hampshire picks its favorite Democrat

Good morning. It’s New Hampshire primary day! Here’s what you need to know this morning.

Tame temps, but a windy Tuesday. Statewide highs in the 20s, but 10 to 15 mph winds in the Twin Cities. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Bernie Sanders leads polls in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary Tuesday. Will voters back Sanders’ calls for revolutionary change, or will they go a more moderate route? The outcome could reorder or hold steady the field of Democratic candidates.

But does Amy Klobuchar have a shot? Our reporter Mark Zdechlik has been following the Minnesota senator’s campaign and he dives into the “Klomentum” her supporters claim.

Join us for live coverage from New Hampshire and primary results. We will be live on the radio starting at 7 p.m.

Several hundred Minnesotans may face deportation. Riham Feshir reports: “The Trump administration is in talks with the government of Laos to allow for the deportation of Lao and Hmong immigrants from the United States, federal State Department officials confirmed. … The proposal would apply to people who are not U.S. citizens and have standing orders of deportation issued against them.”

It’s a policy failure, immigrant advocates say. “Really the system failed them. They were resettled in really poor neighborhoods, high rates of poverty, high rates of crime, failing schools,” said Katrina Dizon Mariategue, director of national policy with the Southeast Asia Resource Action Center. “And you see their families who don’t speak English very well are having to juggle multiple jobs and aren't able to really support their children and know what's going on with them. These young kids end up falling into gangs as a means for survival.”

Five suburban cops won’t face charges in Brian Quinones’ killing. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says the officers’ use of deadly force was justified. None of the officers were wearing body cameras, but squad vehicle cameras show Quinones moving toward an officer with a pointed object in his hand. Quinones was shot seven times.

Quinones’ brother says the death was unnecessary. Joshua Quinone wrote on Facebook: “How in the f--- are you gon' tell me that ALL 5 OFFICERS are innocent after THEY MURDERED MY BROTHER IN SUCH A VIOLENT WAY…”

Minnesota environmental officials want YOU to save the loons. Lead poisoning, often caused by fishing tackle, is the most-common killer of our state bird. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency hopes to launch a program asking anglers to use lead-free tackle. However, a Republican lawmaker has held up the funding, for now. Good luck, loons.

What’s the best thing made in Minnesota? Submit your pick for the best thing created here — a person, a work of art or an invention. We'll pair them in head-to-head contests throughout the upcoming member drive starting Feb. 19.

Want this in your inbox every morning? Subscribe to the MPR News Update here.



