Wednesday a.m. update: Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire

Good morning. We have a chilly forecast, a winner in New Hampshire and the rest of what you need to know as you begin this Wednesday.

Snowy, windy, cold — and getting colder. Yes, it’s a bleak forecast this Tuesday. Blowing snow statewide during the day with temperatures falling at night. Twin Cities lows around 9 below with 10 to 20 mph winds at night. Statewide lows at night range from 10 below to 30 below. Parts of southern Minnesota are in a blizzard warning, so take caution. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary. He beat Pete Buttigieg by a few thousand votes — the second time Sanders won the popular vote, though Buttigieg was awarded more delegates in Iowa’s caucuses last week.

And Amy Klobuchar finished in third place. Buoyed by a strong performance in last week’s debate Klobuchar shook up the field in the hunt for the Democratic presidential nomination by finishing third in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday. Full results of the primary are here.

You don’t need to give up coffee. Take it from an author who tried it: "If you have a cup of coffee after you've learned something or read a textbook chapter, you are more likely to test better on it the next day."

The Minnesota Zoo wants $11 million to redo its old monorail. That factoid and many more are in MinnPost’s handy by-the-numbers look at the Minnesota legislative session.

T-Mobile’s takeover of Sprint could mean higher phone bills. Minnesota and other states may appeal a judge’s approval of the merger, arguing it could hurt workers and consumers while stifling innovation.

St. Paul teachers want better pay and benefits. The union representing 3,600 teachers, educational assistants and community service workers will vote Feb. 20 to authorize a strike.

