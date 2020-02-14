Minnesota Wild fire coach Bruce Boudreau

Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau watches his team play against the Colorado Avalanche Sunday, Feb. 9 in St. Paul. The Wild announced Friday on Twitter that they have fired Boudreau from his position.

The Minnesota Wild have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau. He is the eighth NHL coach to lose his job this season.

The team announced the news Friday morning on Twitter and in a statement on the team website. The move comes after the Wild blew a two-goal lead Thursday night and lost in a shootout to the visiting New York Rangers.

"I would like to thank Bruce for his hard work and commitment to the Minnesota Wild during his tenure with the organization and wish him and his family the best in the future," said Wild General Manager Bill Guerin, who is in his first season with the team.

The coaching change matches the most for one season in NHL history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Boudreau is the sixth this season to be ousted for his team's performance. Minnesota is 27-23-7 and three points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference with 25 games left.

Boudreau, 65, was in his fourth season with Minnesota after previously coaching the Anaheim Ducks and Washington Capitals. He went 158-110-35 in his time with the Wild.

The Wild named assistant coach Dean Evason as interim head coach. He's in his second season with the Wild, after previously serving as head coach of the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League and an assistant coach with the NHL's Washington Capitals.

