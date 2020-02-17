Presidents Day: Former President Bill Clinton speaks about the president's most important role

Listen

President Barack Obama (left) awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former U.S. President Bill Clinton in the East Room at the White House on Nov. 20, 2013 in Washington, DC.

On Presidents Day: Hear former President Bill Clinton’s closing keynote address at the Presidential Ideas Festival held last year at the University of Virginia.

He was asked to reflect on the role of the presidency through history and look to the future.

Clinton told the audience that the president's role is to expand the definition of "we the people," and to find ways to make "a more perfect union."

Reflecting on eras such as the Great Depression and the Civil War, Clinton said, "it seems like something terrible has to happen to get us to expand the definition of 'we the people.'"

"There is a war in America," he added, "between inclusive tribalism and divisive tribalism ... We need the president to speak for a bigger 'we the people,' not a smaller one."

The role of the president, Clinton said, is "carrying your hopes for a more perfect union."

Speaking about his own presidency, Clinton said, "my often stated definition of making our union more perfect is this: I thought my job was to widen the circle of opportunity, to deepen the meaning of freedom and to strengthen the bonds of our community."

President Clinton spoke May 23, 2019 at the Presidential Ideas Festival hosted by the University of Virginia's Miller Center.