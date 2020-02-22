Photos: Celebrating the 'Miracle on Ice' anniversary in St. Paul
Crowds gathered in downtown St. Paul on Saturday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice.
On Feb. 22, 1980, the U.S. men's Olympic hockey team beat the heavily-favored Soviet team in Lake Placid, N.Y. The Americans went on to win the gold medal.
Saturday's free, family-friendly event in St. Paul celebrated that anniversary with youth hockey games and a parade.
Tom Whaley of the St. Paul Saints baseball team is part of the organizing committee for what was called the Greatest Day Celebration.
"The idea is about connecting our kids with that day 40 years ago when we all were Americans and everyone was, you know, in a state of disbelief and euphoria for the fact that a bunch of college kids — many of them from Minnesota and a few of them from St. Paul -- had taken down the mighty Soviet hockey team," he said.
Saturday's parade started at the Herb Brooks statue near Rice Park and traveled to CHS Field, where two youth teams competed in a re-enactment while wearing U.S. and USSR jerseys.