Fire crews find body near building fire in northeast Minneapolis

Firefighters in Minneapolis found a body early Friday as they were putting out a building fire.

Crews were called to the 1800 block of Central Avenue Northeast at 2:36 a.m. After they extinguished a small fire they found a body nearby believed to be an adult male.

Minneapolis police investigators said the death was suspicious.

The identity of the person, along with the nature and cause of death, will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.