Suspicious death in Minneapolis ruled a homicide

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Saturday that the death of a man found early Friday near the scene of a fire in Minneapolis was a homicide.

The man was identified as 52-year-old Wayne Jacob Arvidson of Minneapolis. An autopsy determined Arvidson died of "complex homicidal violence."

His body was found by firefighters responding to a fire in a building on the 1800 block of Central Avenue Northeast.

"Fire crews arrived and extinguished a small fire inside a building. Firefighters located the body of a deceased individual ... in close proximity," police said in a news release.

The case remains under investigation.