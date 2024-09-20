Moorhead police seek clues 10 years after homicide of college student

Moorhead police are renewing a call for help from the public 10 years after the homicide of 18-year-old Tom Bearson.

The Sartell native had recently started his freshman year at North Dakota State University in Fargo. He was last seen early on the morning on September 20, 2014 when he left a house party near the campus.

Bearson was reported missing later that morning when he did not show up for a ride to visit his parents.

His body was discovered in the lot of a Moorhead recreational vehicle dealer three days later.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide. Police said Bearson’s cellphone and one of his shoes were not found. Investigators continue to pursue leads.

“It is our belief there is information regarding Tom’s time at NDSU and the circumstances surrounding his death which has not yet been shared,” Moorhead police said in a statement.

Police are asking the the public to share any information about what happened to Bearson 10 years ago.

Moorhead police say because of recent advancements in DNA technology they are reviewing previously collected evidence.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the FBI and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.