Authorities ID man fatally shot by sheriff's deputy in Lakeville

Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot by a Dakota County sheriff’s deputy on Friday at a home in Lakeville.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner reported Sunday that Kent Richard Kruger, 36, of Lakeville, died from multiple gunshot wounds just after noon Friday.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office reported that Kruger opened fire on officers late Friday morning as they came to serve an order for protection. No officers were injured.

Deputies and Lakeville police had come to the home on the 20000 block of Italy Avenue in Lakeville to serve the order, which included a demand to leave the home. Kruger also had an active arrest warrant for fourth-degree assault on an officer, the sheriff's office said.

“Within seconds of deputies and officers entering the residence, the subject, who was armed with a gun, opened fire,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “One Dakota County deputy returned fire, fatally striking the suspect,” who was declared dead at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation. The name of the deputy who fired their weapon has not been released.