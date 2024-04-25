Prosecution team in Londregan shooting case faces personnel changes

The Hennepin County Attorney’s office appears to be assembling a new prosecution team just days before an important hearing in the case of a state trooper charged with the shooting death of a motorist last July.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office said they’re preparing a new team for this “resource intensive case.”

“While this case continues we must also maintain the critical work of prosecuting the high volume of other serious cases that are central to the safety of our community,” according to a spokesperson.

State trooper Ryan Londregan was charged with second degree murder, first degree assault and second degree manslaughter by her office in January. Assistant County Attorney Joshua Larson has been the lead attorney on the case.

Londregan fatally shot Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop on I-94 in Minneapolis last July. Two troopers were trying to force Cobb out of his car when it began to move. Londregan fired multiple shots into the car, which crashed into a highway barrier about a quarter mile down the interstate. Cobb was declared dead at the scene.

Moriarty also recently requested the authority to hire private attorneys through the Hennepin County Board, but did not appear at the meeting to explain her reasons.

A spokesperson for Gov. Tim Walz said the reshuffling raises questions about Moriarty's approach on the case: “The Governor will continue to monitor the case and has not closed the door to reassigning it.”

According to a spokesperson, Attorney General Keith Ellison has not requested authority to take over the case.

The case has attracted the ire of police groups, who argue that Londregan’s use of force against Cobb was justified. Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association Executive Director Brian Peters said in a statement that the change in the prosecution team shows that the case should never have been charged and that it’s time to reassign the case away from Moriarty’s office.

“Moriarty’s office — from the start — has been a disaster and disservice to justice, those in Hennepin County, and law enforcement,” Peters said. “Experts, law enforcement trainers agree: Trooper Londregan was unjustly charged and indeed acted in accordance with his legal responsibilities.”

A hearing is scheduled Monday where Judge Tamara Garcia will hear arguments from the defense team about why they believe charges should be dropped against Londregan.