Trooper charged with murder of Ricky Cobb II expected to make first court appearance Monday

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper charged with murder and manslaughter for a fatal shooting during a traffic stop last year is scheduled to make his first appearance in Hennepin County District Court on Monday afternoon.

Trooper Ryan Londregan was charged last week by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty for the killing of 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II last July during a traffic stop. He’s charged with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter.

Cobb was pulled over by another trooper on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis shortly before 2 a.m. on July 31, 2023. Troopers learned that Cobb was wanted for violating an “order-for-protection” in Ramsey County.

In body camera video released by the State Patrol, a trooper approaches on the driver’s side and eventually asks Cobb to step out of the car and hand over the car keys, saying he’d explain what’s happening once Cobb stepped out of the vehicle. Seconds later, the troopers open the car doors on both sides and Cobb starts to drive away.

Footage shows Cobb’s car moving as officers on each side try to force him out of the car followed by several shots into the vehicle by Londregan.

Harry M. Daniels, attorney for the Cobb family, during a press conference at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on Jan. 25. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said the car traveled about a quarter mile on the interstate before crashing into a barrier. Cobb was declared dead at the scene.

The BCA said a firearm and two cartridges were found in the car but that Cobb wasn’t holding the gun at any time during the stop.

When announcing charges against Londregan last week, Moriarty said state troopers are only allowed to use deadly force when it’s necessary to protect someone from death or great bodily harm. She said the trooper didn’t follow his training by firing at a fleeing car.

Londregan’s attorney Chris Madel accused Moriarty of being out of control and said, “Open season on law enforcement must end.”

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty during a press conference at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on Jan. 24. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Londregan is on paid administrative leave while the state Department of Public Safety investigates the shooting.

Londregan’s attorney is arguing that he was aware Cobb had violated an order for protection and was banned from possessing firearms before the shooting. A statement by Londregan’s partner Brett Seide said he feared that he would fall under Cobb’s tires or be pushed into traffic after Cobb’s vehicle started to move.

Cobb’s mother Nyra Fields-Miller said the charges are one step towards justice for her son. The family has said they plan to sue the Minnesota State Patrol.