GOP state senators scrutinizing Walz appointees

Then-Governor-elect Tim Walz announces his picks to head some state agencies in December 2018 at Farnsworth Pre-K-8 in St. Paul. From left: Lt. Governor-elect Peggy Flanagan, new Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker, new Commissioner of Higher Education Dennis Olson and new Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell.

The Minnesota Senate has the power to reject DFL Gov. Tim Walz's choices to lead state agencies. Republicans control the senate, and committees have begun looking at the governor's appointees.

GOP leaders are already hinting that some of the governor’s choices could face trouble.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, won’t talk specifics, but he said it’s the Senate’s responsibility to hold the administration accountable. Gazelka said some of the governor's appointees are doing a good job — but not all of them.

“We’re going to look at every commissioner. And are they doing their job? Are they respecting the legislative process rather than rule-making around us? Anybody doing a lot of rule-making outside of the legislative process should be wary of their actions,” he said.

Senate Republicans have already criticized several commissioners: Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Laura Bishop has taken heat for making rules about auto emission standards and electric cars. Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell has taken heat for his push on the Sentencing Guidelines Commission to impose a five-year cap on most probations.

Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, disagreed with Schnell’s move. Limmer, who chairs the Senate judiciary and public safety committee, said he is disappointed that Schnell didn’t come first to the Legislature.

“These are some rather drastic moves that he is employing,” Limmer said. “Quite honestly, I think that’s more the role, on this major of a scale, to be the role of the Legislature, not a politically appointed commission.”

Limmer said Schnell’s confirmation is under review.

Schnell has no regrets about his actions. He said the probation change is needed to address disparities. Schnell said he is not worrying about confirmation.

"My efforts should not be to politic about my own job. I’m here as a public servant first and foremost. There is a process that’s set up both for appointment and confirmation, and I’m going to respect and honor that,” he said.

Walz stands by his Cabinet. He insisted his commissioners are doing their jobs well.

“I hope that they confirm them quickly. I hope that there’s a recognition that a governor has the right to surround themselves with the people that they want to be there, and just to have an ideological difference with someone is not a reason to not confirm them,” he said.

One Walz commissioner has a unique history related to confirmations.

In recent years, senators have rejected appointees to the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board, the Minnesota Tax Court and the Public Utilities Commission. The last agency head to lose a job was in 2008, when the DFL-controlled Senate rejected then-Lt. Gov. Carol Molnau from her dual role as transportation commissioner.

Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley is a former DFL legislator who played a key role in ousting one of Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty's commissioners. Kelley chaired the Senate education committee in 2004 when lawmakers rejected Cheri Yecke as education commissioner.

Now, Kelley faces confirmation. But he brushed off the suggestion that some Republican senators might be seeking revenge.

“There’s a lot going on, and I have not spent much time worrying about what effect ancient history might have on my confirmation prospects,” he said.