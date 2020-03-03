Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament begins Wednesday

The Hermantown boys hockey team takes the ice before playing in the semifinals against Alexandria during the Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in March 2018.

Sixteen hockey teams and thousands of hockey fans from across Minnesota are flocking to St. Paul this week for the boys high school hockey state tournament.

Class A quarterfinals begin Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center, followed by Class AA quarterfinals on Thursday. Championship games take place on Saturday.

Defending Class A champion St. Cloud Cathedral is back to defend its title; the Crusaders are the second seed this year.

Joining them are a pair of storied high school hockey programs from up north.

"I think a lot of old-time hockey fans are excited to see Warroad. They're the No. 1 seed in the Class A field and Hermantown's the No. 3 seed," said John Millea, a media specialist who writes the John's Journal blog for the Minnesota State High School League. "Those northern teams always get a lot of fans who may not be from their hometowns … on their side."

Warroad is making its first appearance at state since 2010; Hermantown is back at state after a one-year absence.

There'll be a new champion in Class AA, after Edina didn't reach state this season.

Andover is the top seed in Class AA its first state appearance, with Blake seeded second. Eden Prairie — last season's runner-up — is the third seed.

Andover will be seeking to add to its trophy case after the Andover girls won a state title in girls hockey last month.

Other teams in the Class AA field include perennial powers St. Thomas Academy, Hill-Murray and Moorhead.

"Some really good match-ups. And we don't have to preach much about how big the boys state hockey tournament is," Millea said.

2020 Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament

CLASS 2A

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Thursday, March 5

Quarterfinals

Maple Grove (17-8-0) vs. Blake (19-6-0), 11 a.m.

Lakeville South (18-7-0) vs. Eden Prairie (19-5-1), 1 p.m.

St. Thomas Academy (15-8-2) vs. Andover (21-3-1), 6 p.m.

Hill-Murray (16-6-3) vs. Moorhead (18-5-1), 8 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Semifinals

Maple Grove/Blake winner vs. Lakeville South/Eden Prairie winner, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas Academy/Andover winner vs. Hill-Murray/Moorhead winner, 8 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals

At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Maple Grove/Blake loser vs. Lakeville South/Eden Prairie loser, 10 a.m.

St. Thomas Academy/Andover loser vs. Hill-Murray/Moorhead loser, noon

Saturday, March 7

Consolation Championship

At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Consolation semifinal winners, noon

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Third place

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Wednesday, March 4

Quarterfinals

Mankato East/Loyola (11-13-1) vs. St. Cloud Cathedral (20-3-1), 11 a.m.

Monticello Moose (17-7-1) vs. Hermantown (18-3-4), 1 p.m.

Hutchinson (16-8-1) vs. Warroad (23-2-0), 6 p.m.

Delano/Rockford (19-6-0) vs. Mahtomedi (17-8-0), 8 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Semifinals

Mankato East/St. Cloud Cathedral winner vs. Monticello/Hermantown winner, 11 a.m.

Hutchinson/Warroad winner vs. Delano/Mahtomedi winner, 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Consolation Semifinals

At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Mankato East/St. Cloud Cathedral loser vs. Monticello/Hermantown loser, 10 a.m.

Hutchinson/Warroad loser vs. Delano/Mahtomedi loser, noon

Saturday, March 7

Consolation Championship

At Mariucci Arena, Univ. of Minnesota

Consolation semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Third place

Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, noon