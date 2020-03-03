Polls close in Minnesota, where stirred-up race had voters scrambling for clarity

A voter enters the room to vote at Whittier International Elementary School in Minneapolis to vote in the presidential primary on Tuesday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders was battling former Vice President Joe Biden for supremacy in Minnesota’s presidential primary Tuesday, with no immediate winner as polls closed at 8 p.m.

Minnesota had been expected to be a fierce battleground between Sanders, who won Minnesota’s party caucuses in 2016, and Minnesota’s own Sen. Amy Klobuchar. But Klobuchar unexpectedly dropped out of the race on Monday, endorsing Biden.

That last-minute change scrambled the race, with Klobuchar’s supporters having to find a new candidate at the last minute. Biden, who had been in a distant fourth place in a MPR News/Star Tribune poll two weeks before the election, was trying to attract Klobuchar supporters on the basis of the Minnesota senator’s endorsement, while Sanders was hoping to capitalize by the withdrawal of his biggest rival here.

“It was kind of tough with Amy dropping out last night,” said Joan McKearnan, who had been planning to vote for Klobuchar. “I ended up going with Joe Biden. Because I feel like Bernie Sanders isn't a Democrat. Because he isn't in the Democratic Party.”

Sanders’ many supporters were passionate about the Vermont senator’s call for drastic change.

"He speaks to me,” said Opalina Peralta of Bemidji. “I'm a millennial, and all his issues are stuff that's going to impact me personally. ... Student loans, housing."

Shaun Laden receives a sticker after voting in the presidential primary election at Precinct 10-8 at Whittier International Elementary School in Minneapolis, on Tuesday. Tom Baker for MPR News

More than 100,000 Minnesotans had voted early in Tuesday’s primary election, and Klobuchar’s withdrawal came too late for her supporters to change their votes. State law allows that only up to a week before the election.

Rural residents like Barbara Droher Kline, who lives near Le Sueur, said that’s a problem as some candidates dropped out right before the primary. She said some townships have opted to skip election day polling in favor of mail ballots.

“I know a lot of people who voted for Amy, because we’re in Minnesota and they have no options to change their ballot, and they didn’t have an option to wait for election day, because we’re mail in now,” said Kline.

There were 15 names in all on the Minnesota Democratic ballot, but two-thirds of the candidates dropped out before Minnesota’s chance to weigh in. For Republicans, President Trump had a virtual free pass as the only named candidate on the ballot opposite a write-in line.

