3 arrested in fatal Target parking lot shooting in Savage

The Associated Press
Savage

Three people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a teenager outside a Target store in Savage, police said.

The 16-year-old boy died Saturday at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, a day after he was found semiconscious in the Target parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Three people from Prior Lake were arrested Tuesday, including a a 44-year-old man, 43-year-old woman and a juvenile. The suspects are being held in the Scott County jail.

The victim has not been identified.

