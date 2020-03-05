Minnesota high school grad rates hit a record in 2019, officials say

John F. Kennedy High School graduates toss their caps in the air at the end of commencement exercises. Graduation rates for Minnesota high school students hit a record high last year.

Graduation rates for Minnesota high school students hit a record high last year.

The class of 2019 recorded a four-year graduation rate of 83.7 percent, the Minnesota Department of Education reported Thursday. That’s up half a percentage point from the year before and up nearly 1.5 points over the last five years.

Black and Latino students showed significant gains from 2018, with graduation rates rising to nearly 70 percent last year. Since 2017, rates for black students have increased 5.2 percentage points and rates for Latino students have increased 3.5 percentage points, the department said.

Four-year graduation rates for the state’s American Indian students, however, remained stagnant, at about 51 percent.

Officials also noted that fewer students are choosing to drop out of high school.

From 2018 to 2019, the overall statewide high school dropout rate decreased from 4.6 percent to 4.4 percent, and also dropped for every student group.