Cloquet police arrest suspect after deaths of woman, toddler

Cloquet police arrested a suspect Sunday in connection with a slaying that left a woman and a toddler dead.

Police were sent to check on the pair at a home just west of downtown Cloquet on Saturday afternoon and discovered the bodies of a 27-year-old woman and her 18-month-old son.

Police dogs and a State Patrol helicopter assisted Cloquet and Fond du Lac officers who found the suspect in a wooded area at 8:43 p.m Sunday. Police say the 33-year-old man was unarmed at the time.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of exposure, then booked into the Carlton County jail on two counts of second-degree murder.

Formal charges are pending.