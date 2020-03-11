Minneapolis, U of M police search for sex assault suspect

Minneapolis Police Deputy Chief Erick Fors talks to reporters during a press conference on recent assault, abduction cases in the city on Wednesday. To his right is University of Minnesota Police Chief Matthew Clark.

Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect they believe is connected to several sexual assaults and attempted assaults.

Three such incidents were reported recently in neighborhoods close to the University of Minnesota's main campus. Minneapolis Police Deputy Chief Erick Fors said the suspect may be the one who got in a woman's car and tried to pull her in the back seat.

Police released sketches and said they are looking for a white man aged 30 to 50 and medium build, who seems to know the area.

"We would like people 911 on an individual seen out of place or loitering around parking lots, dumpsters or alley ways particularly in the Marcy Holmes and Dinkytown neighborhoods," Fors said.

He added the sketches show “abrupt changes” in the person’s appearance, which a member of the public also may have noticed.

The deputy chief advised women avoid walking alone, learn to send emergency texts from a locked phone and switch routes.

He said investigators have some of the information but would like more. They ask the public to call Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward, or the tips line at 612-692-8477.

University of Minnesota police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI are helping with the investigation.