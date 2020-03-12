Walz proposes slim budget as coronavirus situation worsens

DFL Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Walz released an updated budget proposal Thursday that leaves most of a projected budget surplus unspent and plows extra money into health and natural disaster response.

Responding to growing economic alarm, Gov. Tim Walz released an updated budget proposal Thursday that leaves most of a projected budget surplus unspent and plows extra money into health and natural disaster response.

Walz said he would shore up the state’s budget reserve fund with a nearly $500 million infusion and leave more than $1 billion unspent.

“Caution, caution, caution. If there was ever a time for a one-page budget and leaving money on the bottom line, this is it,” Walz said, adding that having a “rainy day” fund and solid budget are his priorities.

The DFL governor said calls for tax cuts and new spending on education will have to wait until a future session.

”I would see that expectations will be tempered now,” Walz said.

He also said the Legislature should speed its work and consider adjourning the session early. Walz has been in regular contact with legislative leaders about steps the state should take to prepare for a short-circuited session, including clearing the agenda of proposals lacking broad support.

“This is not the time to posture around issues we can’t reach consensus on,” Walz said at a news conference.

He said he expects to field more requests for COVID-19 financial help in the days ahead, including from hospitals and other health facilities on the front lines.

Minnesota has a projected $1.5 billion surplus, but that estimate was released before the coronavirus sent economies worldwide into a slide.

Walz said he and advisers are heeding the “flashing yellow lights” of a diving stock market and worries about thousands of workers being sidelined until the crisis passes.

There are about $250 million in new spending initiatives in the Walz plan, some of which aren’t related to the health situation. He’s proposing more money for mental health care, rape-kit testing and child care assistance.

Walz said he would have more information about a state government COVID-19 response in the hours and days ahead. He said the governor’s residence is equipped with remote work equipment should he be pulled away from the Capitol.