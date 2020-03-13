Minnesota girls, boys hoops tourneys called off amid coronavirus concern

The Minnesota State High School League is canceling the rest of the girls state basketball tournament and coming boys sectional and state basketball tournaments amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.

The league had hoped to continue the girls tournament, which was set to run into the weekend, but in a Twitter post Friday morning, officials said that the safety of all concerned was paramount.

Officials are expected to provide more details later Friday on changes to spring competitions and activities. The league also postponed sectional speech tournament events for the coming week.

Most Minnesota college and professional teams have already canceled or temporarily suspended play over concerns of the coronavirus.