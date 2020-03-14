Walz calls Sunday news conference to discuss plans for Minnesota schools amid COVID-19 outbreak

Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a press conference on Friday announcing “community mitigation strategies” intended to slow the spread of the COVID-19. He's joined by Attorney General Keith Ellison (left).

Gov. Tim Walz will release new guidance for Minnesota schools Sunday on how to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Further details about what those plans will be were not announced as of Saturday night.

Walz is scheduled to be joined by education commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker, health commissioner Jan Malcolm and employment and economic commissioner Steve Grove.

The news comes as Minnesota's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose from 14 on Friday to 21 on Saturday.

State officials have grappled with whether to let classes proceed as other states and even some districts in Minnesota have called off school. Walz has said it’s a tough call because it would create hardship for parents and take kids out of an environment where some depend on meals and daytime care.

There also are concerns such a move could draw down the number of available nurses and other professional medical staff who’d need to stay home with their kids if schools were shut.

But governors of several states, including neighboring Wisconsin, have halted school as they try to limit social contact to slow the spread of the virus.

The Walz news conference is set for 10 a.m. in St. Paul.

Check back for updates on Sunday.