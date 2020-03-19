Jury finds Washington County deputy not guilty in 2018 shooting death

Kevin Short, attorney for Washington County deputy Brian Krook, answers questions following Krook’s court appearance in 2019. The jury found Krook not guilty of manslaughter on Thursday.

Updated: 12:58 p.m.

The jury in an otherwise empty courthouse found Washington County deputy Brian Krook not guilty of manslaughter in a 2018 shooting death.

Krook said previously he felt “horrible” that he fatally shot 23-year-old Benjamin Evans. But he said he had no choice because Evans threatened his life and the lives of his colleagues during a standoff in Lake Elmo in 2018.

Around midnight, at the end of Krook’s shift, a call came in about a man threatening to kill himself. Evans, an off-duty EMT, had put on his dress-blue uniform, knelt down in an intersection and held a handgun to his head. Court documents say he was despondent over a recent breakup, had a blood alcohol level of .204 — two and a half times the legal limit to drive — and had left two suicide notes.

Washington County Sheriff's deputies were called to a report of a suicidal man at this intersection in Lake Elmo. Tim Nelson | MPR News 2018

Krook was among several Washington County deputies who responded. One, Deputy Joshua Ramirez eventually convinced Evans to remove the gun’s magazine, but he continually refused to drop the weapon itself, which had a round in the chamber.

Defense attorney Brian Short said the jury saw enhanced video of the incident and heard testimony from others who were there.

“The case came down to what the officers saw, what the officers perceived, what they swore to under oath in this case and how the videotape supported that.”

In a statement Evans’ parents say the verdict is devastating and they fear the message that it sends to police who face similar situations.